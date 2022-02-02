‘In light of recent conviction,’ AG’s Office reviewing 2020 fraud case against Kayla Giles

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office said it’s reviewing the Oct. 2020 identity theft and benefits fraud case against Kayla Giles that’s still pending in East Baton Rouge Parish, in light of her second-degree murder and obstruction of justice conviction on Jan. 29, 2022 in Rapides Parish.

News Channel 5 reached out to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office for a statement about what the office plans to do about further prosecution of the case.

“In light of the recent conviction, we are reviewing future prosecutorial action.”

In Oct. 2020, Kayla Giles was re-arrested while out on bond on her Rapides Parish charges for identity theft, government benefits fraud, criminal conspiracy, and money laundering. That arrest came about after a woman came forward believing she was the victim of identity theft and claiming that an unknown person was using her personal information to obtain a Bank of America debit card. That card was loaded with thousands of dollars worth of unemployment benefits administered as part of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.

Investigators traced the case to Giles and arrested her. In addition to her arrest, a second suspect, Teri Thibodeaux, was arrested and charged. But, since Giles had the case in Rapides Parish moving forward at the time, the East Baton Rouge case was put on hold until that one wrapped up.

Since a conviction of second-degree murder in Louisiana carries a life sentence, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office tells us it is reviewing what will happen next.

In a separate matter, the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office said a Feb. 2020 house fire of a home in Pineville that belonged to Giles and the late Thomas Coutee, Jr., labelled as an “intentionally set fire,” remains unsolved and under investigation.

