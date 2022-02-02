Lawmakers react to Gov. Edwards’ conference on Ronald Greene death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many questions are surfacing after a text message recently came out showing a conversation between former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves and Governor John Bel Edwards on May 10, 2019.

In body cam video that wasn’t released until nearly two years after his death, you can see Ronald Greene being tazed and handcuffed while face down.

Before that video came out, state police stated Greene died after the high speed chase ended in a car crash. Today, the Legislative Black Caucus, including Senator Gregory Tarver of Shreveport, pressed for answers. They wanted to know what Edwards knew, when he knew it, or whether or not he should have said more.

“There are implications that I knew more or that one or more of my staff members tried to cover up what happened. I would say that is simply and categorically false.”

During Edwards’ press conference, he said he did not see the video until days before it was released to the family. He also denied lying to anyone about how Greene died.

“Despite some recent comments by others, I would tell you I have never said Mr. Greene died in a crash. I haven’t said it in public, in private,” said Edwards.

Lawmakers are divided on how Edwards handled the entire situation. Representative Katrina Jackson released a statement which reads in part: “I think at this point that the governor took the right steps.”

On the other hand, Tarver and others say they want an investigation.

“The next step is when the people do the investigation and report back to the proper committee,” Tarver said.

