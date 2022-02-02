Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

KSLA Salutes: Eighth Air Force celebrates 80 years of history

(KSLA)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Feb 1, the Eighth Air Force, also known as “The Mighty Eighth,” celebrated 80 years of war-fighting history.

Eighth Air Force was first activated under the designation as the VIII Bomber Command on Feb, 1, 1942 at Langley Field, Virginia before being moved to England under its parent unit, 8th Air Force.

In 1944 the United States Army Air Forces reorganized its air headquarters in Europe with 8th Air Force, becoming the United States Strategic Air Forces in Europe. On the same day, the VIII Bomber Command officially became known as 8th Air Force.

From its first air combat bombardment mission conducted on July 4, 1942, through the present use of standoff precision munitions, 8th Air Force has decisively taken the air battle into the enemy’s airspace and homeland.

The Eighth Air Force has been headquartered at Barksdale since 1975. On Tuesday, they celebrated the anniversary on base.

“Whether it be World War II, the Cold War, Vietnam, the War on Terror that we have seen more recently, the men and women of The Mighty Eighth Air Force know how to accelerate change,” said Major General Andrew Gebara, the Eighth Air Force’s 65th Commander. “At none of those times did we have more than about three or four years to re-invent ourselves and I am here to tell you that we are at that crossroad again.”

Gebara says The Mighty Eighth is currently switching gears to continue to compete on a global scale.

According to him, from the beginning, 8th Air Force has played a major role in our nation’s defense and security, and they will continue bridging that legacy into the future.

“The Mighty Eighth means to me average men and women that see an important task that needs to be done, they work hard, innovate, do what needs to be done, and keep our country safe,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
3 juveniles arrested in shooting death of teen on Harvard Avenue
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Matthew Edgar walks out of court Jan. 26, which was Day 2 of his murder trial. The next day, he...
East Texas killer still on the run; here’s why Matthew Edgar was out on bond
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Natchitoches man found shot dead in vehicle in parking lot on Highland Park Drive

Latest News

Downtown Shreveport gets two new restaurants.
Downtown Shreveport gets two new eateries
Sisters from Shreveport started a clothing brand, Jolie Noire, that's now being featured at...
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Sisters from Shreveport land fashion line at Target
City and community leaders gathered Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 to dedication Madison Avenue in...
City leaders dedicate Shreveport street to legendary radio host
Community leaders hold street dedication for legendary KOKA radio host
Community leaders hold street dedication for legendary KOKA radio host