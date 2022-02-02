Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Juvenile hit by train while walking to school in Monroe

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say they investigated an incident involving someone hit by a train in Monroe. According to Monroe police, it happened on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Police said the victim is a 13-year-old juvenile. They say the juvenile was injured but is expected to be okay.

Police provided the following information Wednesday afternoon:

Shortly before 7:00 a.m. on February 2, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to the 3300 block of White Street in reference to a juvenile being struck by a train. Officers located a 13-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he was being treated.

The initial investigation showed that the juvenile was walking to school on the railroad tracks heading westbound as a train was approaching. The juvenile had headphones in and did not hear the horns of the train. As the juvenile was exiting the railroad tracks, he was struck throwing him to the side of the train.

The juvenile was cited for trespassing on the train tracks, which are privately owned by the railroad companies.

The Monroe Police Department would like to remind the public that railroad tracks are not walkways. Although to some it may be a simple, shorter path of travel, the speed at which some trains travel, as well as the distance it takes for them to stop, make it a very dangerous situation for pedestrians as well as being illegal.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
(Gray TV file photo illustration)
1 person killed, another hurt when ambulance slams into Jeep from behind on I-20 in Ruston
Downtown Shreveport gets two new restaurants.
Downtown Shreveport gets two new eateries
About a dozen evidence markers could be seen at the scene of a drive-by shooting Feb. 1 on...
1 wounded in drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
LSU Health Shreveport working with SPD on crisis response system
Jurors convict Bossier man of sex crimes involving children
Jurors convict Bossier man of sex crimes involving children
Salvation Army of Texarkana prepares for winter weather
Salvation Army of Texarkana prepares for winter weather
TXDOT prepping roads for expected winter weather
TXDOT prepping roads for expected winter weather