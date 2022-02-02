Heavy rain and winter storms arrive tonight

(KSLA) - Our strong Arctic cold front is pushing through the ArkLaTex, and we will feel the effects starting Wednesday night and lasting through Thursday evening. Temperatures will also be very cold.

This evening will have mostly dry weather, minus a couple light showers early on. If you plan on being outside at all, you will need your rain gear as more heavy showers will be getting close. Temperatures will also be dropping behind the cold front, so you may also need a jacket.

Look for the heavy rain and showers to arrive tonight. There should also be a couple storms most likely. Everyone in the ArkLaTex will start with the heavy rain tonight before things start to transition as it gets colder. By the time we wake up Thursday, areas on the northernmost edge will start to see some wintry mix including freezing rain and sleet. Temperatures will cool down quickly to near 40 degrees.

On Thursday, aside from the rain, temperatures will be falling fast. During the day, it will only warm up to about 40 degrees. It may not warm up at all, honestly. I fully expect temperatures to continue dropping from overnight and on through the day Thursday. This means that it will be warmest near sunrise and will be colder in the afternoon. You will need you heavy coats to stay warm. Plus your umbrella to stay dry.

There is still a pretty decent chance for wintry mix for parts of the ArkLaTex. This includes the risk for snow, sleet and freezing rain that all may combine to hazardous conditions. Counties farthest north in the ArkLaTex are under a winter storm warning. A little more south including areas in Northwest Louisiana are under a winter weather advisory.

Areas around I-30 have a better shot to see some sleet or freezing rain. Eventually some light snow flakes. McCurtain county Oklahoma has the best shot at seeing any snowfall. Little to no accumulation will take place however. If anything, some bridges or overpasses will be impacted and possibly shut down due to some minor ice accumulations. Northwest Louisiana will likely have all rain and nothing else. Any chance of some winter precipitation relies on how quickly temperatures cool down, not just at the surface, but also aloft too. Right now, I would plan on there being lots of rain, and areas along I-30 will have a mix of rain and sleet/freezing rain as well as a few flurries.

Friday is when the rain will be gone, but the clouds will stick around. So, I do not anticipate much sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to warm up at all. It will be in the 30s and 40s all day. This is another day you will want to bundle up.

This weekend will have lots of sunshine and no chance of rain! The temperatures will still be chilly, but they will slowly be improving, thanks to the sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Even though it will be a little on the cool side, it should still be a great weekend!

Next week will start off with more dry weather. Monday and Tuesday will both have no chance of rain with a few small clouds and ample sunshine. Temperatures will still be a little cool, but will now get back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Even though it will be warmer in the afternoons, it will still be cold in the mornings with temperatures near freezing. It will still be a great start to the work week.

Stay weather aware for Wednesday night and Thursday. Stay off the roads if you can. Also stay warm as it will be very cold for several days.

