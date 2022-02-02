Getting Answers
Franklin Parish fatal crash kills two Winnsboro women

By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A fatal crash in Franklin Parish has claimed the lives of two Winnsboro women.

According to a news release from state police, troopers began investigating the crash Tuesday afternoon. Trooper Jonathan Odom with the Louisiana State Police released more information on the crash just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night:

Winnsboro – On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 130, near McCurley Road. This crash claimed the lives of 51-year-old Dorothy Thomas and 52-year-old Iris Kelley, who were not wearing seat belts.

The initial investigation revealed a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by 42-year-old Shedrick Cain of Monroe, was traveling west on LA Hwy 130. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants from the vehicle.

Cain was transported to a local hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The passengers, Thomas and Kelley, suffered fatal injuries; they were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner. All three occupants were unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

