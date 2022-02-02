Getting Answers
Democratic candidate for governor of Ark. makes stop campaign stop in Texarkana

Gubernatorial candidate, Chris Jones, visits with the Texarkana Pastoral Alliance.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Chris Jones, the Democratic candidate for governor of Arkansas, has begun a tour across the state, with Texarkana among his first stops.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the candidate met with a group of local ministers. Jones says as part of his “Promise of Arkansas Tour,” he plans to visit each of the 75 counties in the state during February. Jones says the tour gives him a chance to find out what issues are important to Arkansans.

“We also are going to share our vision for Arkansas and part of that is spreading PB&J across the state, which is preschool broadband and jobs because it is really about economic development, infrastructure, and education. When we do that, that’s when we realize the promise of Arkansas,” Jones said.

Jones kicked his campaign off in June of 2021 and says this is the second statewide tour he’s making.

“Arkansas can build on its rich history, can realize its full potential, and can reach its promise through faith, hope, and hard work,” said Jones. “This great state of ours has all the potential in the world but too few Arkansans have the access and resources needed to reach their potential. When I’m elected governor, communities like Texarkana, De Queen, and Dierks will have a voice in my office.”

Jones will run against Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

