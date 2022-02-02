Deadly shooting in Monroe, neighbor says he heard at least 10 gunshots

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A shooting in Monroe leaves one person dead and one person injured.

Police said they got a call of shots fired in the 4000 block of Spurgeon Drive across from ULM’s campus around 12 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Monroe police, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, and ULM Police were all on sight. Police said one person was injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents nearby said they heard over 10 gunshots go off and frankly, they were scared.

Sergeant Michael Fendall with Monroe PD said the area is now safe and contained. Authorities said it was an isolated incident between two groups of individuals. Garey Harris who lives in the area said he’s lived there for nearly twenty years and has never heard anything like this before. Harris said he hid in his bathroom when he heard the gunshots.

“I heard a bunch of gunshots and I didn’t even look outside because I didn’t know what direction the bullets were going towards and I waited for the sirens, so when the sirens came, I stood out and barely peeked my head out,” said Harris.

“The investigation is actually active as you can see, several police officers are in the area right now and we’re gathering information as we speak,” said Fendall.

Fendall said the investigation is ongoing. Some neighbors told KNOE that they saw people running while shots were being fired. KNOE also saw a blue Tahoe with several bullet holes through it being towed away at the scene.

Information has not been released at this time about the victims, nor suspects.

