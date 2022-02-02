Caddo Parish DA says COVID has caused serious delays in criminal justice system

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart Sr. says the COVID-19 pandemic has caused serious delays in the criminal justice system that need to be addressed “honestly and frankly.”

Stewart says this slowing has happened not only in northwest Louisiana, but across the state and country too. He says this effect need to be honestly and frankly addressed by criminal justice leaders.

Back on March 16, 2020, not long after the pandemic was first declared, all in-person court proceedings in Caddo Parish were suspended due to the public health emergency. Proceedings were suspended through May 18, while jury trials were put on hold until June 30. But COVID isn’t the only thing that has caused delays in Caddo Parish.

The courthouse was closed for six days in January and February of 2021 due to unprecedented winter storms in the area, causing even more delays. Furthermore, jury trials have again been suspended until March 1, 2022.

The continued appearance of new variants, such as delta and omicron, has led to strictures, postponements, and other orders affecting proceedings, particularly jury trials, the DA says.

Stewart says in Caddo Parish alone in the past two years, 42 jury sessions were lost. This resulted in 210 unused days of court. Other COVID delays have been caused by defendants, witnesses, jurors, lawyers, and judges coming down with the virus. Limitations in transporting inmates to court has also caused delays. The DA says Caddo Parish is not alone though; similar delays have affected other large parishes in the state like East Baton Rouge, Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Tammany.

While there have been many delays in the criminal justice system because of COVID-19, crime has not taken a break. This adds to the number of cases to be heard in court, and further exacerbates the situation. Stewart says the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office led the state in criminal jury trials despite numerous setbacks in the court system.

“We continue our steadfast push forward with trials against those charged with criminal wrongdoing as expeditiously as is possible for justice and the victims of crime,” said Stewart in a statement Wednesday, Feb. 2.

