Caddo Parish Commission to vote on ordinance to provide doorbell cams in areas of high crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Commission plans to vote on an ordinance involving Ring doorbell security cameras.

The program would provide citizens in certain districts in Caddo Parish with Ring doorbell cameras to help deter crime. The device would be registered with law enforcement and the Shreveport Crime Center.

There would be no cost for one year for citizens who receive the device. The Caddo Parish Commission would like to get up to $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the program.

