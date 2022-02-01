Wintry weather and a major drop in temperatures on its way

(KSLA) - Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all possible along with heavy rain on Thursday due to how strong our next cold front will be. Temperatures will be dropping back to below freezing.

This evening will be mostly dry. A couple light and isolated showers will not be ruled out. It is not enough to warrant an umbrella though. So if you get caught under a shower, it will be short-lived. Temperatures will be a little mild and struggle to cool down. It will remain in the lower 60s.

Overnight, there could be a few more of these very small and light showers. It will not rain everywhere, but it will be rather cloudy. Plus with the southerly winds, this will all help to keep temperatures up a little more. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. You should also wake up to cloudy but dry conditions for your Wednesday.

Wednesday will be mostly dry for the morning and afternoon. However, closer to the evening and overnight is when things change. A cold front will be moving in and should officially arrive by Thursday morning. The rain that is out ahead of this cold front will be heavy at times. There could even be a few storms too. I would say you can leave the rain gear at home Wednesday unless you know will be out late. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will get up to the lower 70s.

Wednesday night and Thursday is when I certainly expect heavy rain. The cold front responsible will be about gone, but we will start to feel the effects during the day Thursday. Aside from the rain, temperatures will be falling fast. During the day, it will only warm up to about the lower 40s. It may not warm up at all, honestly. This will depend on the timing of the cold front, but temperatures could continue to drop from the overnight hours. You will need you coats to stay warm. Plus your umbrella to stay dry.

What makes this interesting is the chance for wintry mix in parts of the ArkLaTex. Areas around I-30 have a better shot to see some sleet or freezing rain. Maybe some light snow flakes. McCurtain county Oklahoma has the best shot at seeing any snowfall. Little to no accumulation will take place however. If anything, some bridges or overpasses will be impacted and possibly shut down due to some minor ice accumulations. It is not a guarantee to see wintry mix. It could be just cold rain. Northwest Louisiana will likely have all rain and nothing else. Any chance of some winter precipitation relies on how quickly temperatures cool down, not just at the surface, but also aloft too. Right now, I would plan on there being lots of rain, and areas along I-30 will have a mix of rain and sleet/freezing rain as well as a few flurries.

Friday is when the rain will be gone, but the clouds will stick around. So, I do not anticipate much sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to warm up at all. It will be in the 30s and 40s all day. This is another day you will want to bundle up.

This weekend will have lots of sunshine and no chance of rain. The temperatures will still be chilly, but they will slowly be improving. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Even though it will be a little on the cool side, it should still be a great weekend!

Have a great rest of the week!

