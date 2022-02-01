Getting Answers
VIEWER PICTURES: What is that in the sky Monday night?

Pehorn14/Macks Creek, Mo.
Pehorn14/Macks Creek, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - So what is that mysterious light in the sky?

Viewers across the Ozarks shared images of the light in the sky around 7 p.m. We have no confirmation of what the light is. Viewers believe it may have something to do with the SpaceX Falcon 2 launch earlier in the evening.

When we receive word, we will update you.

