TxDOT crews pretreating roads, bridges in anticipation of possible winter weather in east Texas

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - Due to the possibility of winter weather later in the week, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1, TxDOT crews will pretreat all bridges, overpasses, interstates, and US 59.

Crews will treat roads as necessary Wednesday as well and work through the night if need be, officials say. Drivers should exercise caution and keep a safe distance between cars while on the road. Drivers should also be aware of convoys spreading brine on the roads ahead of possible winter weather. Brine is a mixture of salt and water used to prevent ice and snow from sticking to the road.

Should there be hazardous conditions on the road, drivers are encouraged to stay home if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drivers should wear their seat belts, stay alert, and slow down.

Click here for real-time updates, or call 1-800-452-9292.

