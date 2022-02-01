SWEPCO to announce unique power generation facility in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is set to make a big announcement for northwest Louisiana Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Leaders from SWEPCO will join Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell Tuesday morning to announce a first-of-its-kind power generation facility for the northwestern part of the state. The announcement will be made during a news conference set for 10 a.m.

At the news conference, SWEPCO will share its proposal to buy power from this facility. Commissioner Campbell plans to make remarks on the project’s impact on SWEPCO’s customers, and the state as a whole.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.