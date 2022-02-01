Getting Answers
Report: Dennis Allen considered favorite to fill Saints head coach vacancy; special teams coach Rizzi to interview

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen peers upward during a game in the Superdome(Mark Lagrange | Mark LaGrange)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While the Saints are interviewing several candidates that are hopeful to fill the void left by head coach Sean Payton after 16 seasons, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is considered to be the favored candidate, according to sources.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Allen was the favorite in the search on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network also reported that Saints’ special teams coach Darren Rizzi has thrown his hat into the ring for the head coaching job.

Before Allen’s interview on Thursday, Brian Flores will interview on Tuesday and Aaron Glenn will interview on Wednesday.

