Redistricting is focus of special Louisiana legislative session that starts Feb. 1

(KSLA) — The Louisiana Legislature’s special session on redistricting is set to get underway at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Impacted are congressional, Louisiana legislative, Louisiana Supreme Court, Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and Louisiana Public Service Commission districts.

Ahead of that session, multiple maps proposed by various lawmakers were listed on the Legislature’s website.

ANOTHER POSSIBLE MAJORITY-MINORITY CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT?

Gov. John Bel Edwards previously said he would support another majority-minority U.S. House District. Right now, one of the six congressional districts is a majority-minority district.

“The way the district lines have been drawn and changed every 10 years over time has been disproportionately favoring Republican voters or white voters in the state. Also, concentrating Black voters into one Louisiana 2nd Congressional District,” said Dr. Amy Friesenhahn, an assistant professor of political science at Centenary College in Shreveport.

Based on the Black population in the state, many advocacy groups have called out a discrepancy in political lines.

“Even though the Black population is pretty well spread out across the state of Louisiana, so it’s not like only right around New Orleans is where Louisiana’s Black population is concentrated,” Dr. Friesenhahn explained.

In order to get a map approved, it will go through the same legislative process as any other bill.

“If it gets approval from committees in each chamber, then both the House and Senate approve it, then it goes to the governor,” explained Melinda Deslatte, research director for the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. “If he vetoes it, then it goes back and they can try to override it. ... But if he signs it into law, then it becomes law.”

FEWER DISTRICTS FOR NORTH LOUISIANA?

Data from the 2020 census show more people were moving from north Louisiana to south Louisiana.

“With the population shifts ... it could potentially make one big district in the northern half of the state or have them being even longer so that there can be one more district added to the second half of the state,” Dr. Friesenhahn said.

Most of the proposed maps submitted so far do show changes to north Louisiana’s lines. However, they do not show one district for all of the northern part of the state.

“There is a state Senate map that is proposed that would move one of the Senate districts that’s in Northwest Louisiana, currently in the Shreveport-Bossier area, and move that district to southeast Louisiana,” Deslatte said.

John Stefanski, who chairs the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, previously told KSLA News 12 that it’s possible north Louisiana will see changes.

“As a member of the Legislature, it tells me that your districts in north Louisiana, generally, are going to get larger, geographically, in order to compensate for those people. The ones along the I-10, I-12 corridor should be more compact.”

The special legislative session must adjourn by 6 p.m. Feb. 20.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.