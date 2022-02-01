Rain, thunderstorms, and wintry weather possible Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We continue to track a volatile week of weather on the way for the ArkLaTex as a powerful cold front will be moving through the region overnight Wednesday and Thursday bringing the potential for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and a wintry mix across the northern tier of the region. Tuesday will only feature some scattered showers along with more seasonally warm weather for the region. As we get to Wednesday we should see mainly dry weather for most of the day with only a couple of showers. Its really overnight Wednesday and Thursday that the front will truly push into the region bringing first heavy rain and possible thunderstorms followed by the potential change over the sleet and freezing rain across the northern tier of the viewing area by the middle of the day. The rain and wintry mix should clear out Thursday night followed by chilly weather Friday and Saturday with the potential of a rain or snow shower Saturday night as an upper level low moves through the region.

We are tracking heavy rain, thunderstorms, falling temperatures, and the potential for a wintry mix Thursday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you really do not need to layer up at all as we are tracking a very comfortable day across the ArkLaTex with highs that will be in the upper 60s after starting off in the 50s this morning. Unlike Monday when dry air really prevented any real rain making its way into the region we will see scattered showers across the region this afternoon. It won’t be major just don’t be surprised if you see some raindrops on the windshield at some point today.

As we get to the middle of the week, while the cold front will be taking shape to our north and west we are not expecting much of rain chances during the day Wednesday. Just more southerly flow that will continue to help move our temperatures up into the upper 60s and even low 70s. Once we get into the evening hours Wednesday rain and thunderstorms will start to push into the region from our of the north and west with a likely washout on the way Thursday morning. As the rain and thunderstorms move in temperatures will start to quickly fall as we feel the effects of the cold front. Later in the morning Thursday while extreme southern portions of the region might have a low grade severe potential, the I-30 corridor will likely start to see the rain change to freezing rain and sleet as a shallow layer of freezing temperatures push in at the surface. There is some potential for some light ice accumulation during the day Thursday. This is really a concern north of I-30 as either temperatures will stay above freezing elsewhere or you won’t see enough frozen precipitation to cause much in the way of issues. By the evening hours Thursday we should start to dry out with a likely widespread freeze Friday morning followed by highs in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking more chilly weather along with the potential for another brief period of the wintry weather. Saturday will feature some very cold temperatures to start with lows down in the mid-20s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the teens followed by highs around 50. During the evening hours Saturday we are tracking an upper level low that will move through the region likely bringing some light rain and snow showers to ArkLaTex during the overnight hours. By Sunday we should see a little more sunshine and highs moving back up towards the mid-50s.

So enjoy the warm temperatures while they last as BIG changes are ahead starting Thursday. Have a great day!

