Overton police investigate pedestrian crash involving a train

Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.
Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.((KLTV))
By Erika Holland
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened sometime before 5 a.m. north of town.

All crossings are blocked, with the exception of the intersection at South Front Street and Highway 135, while an investigation continues.

We are working to learn the condition of the person involved in the wreck.

This is a developing story.

