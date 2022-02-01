Overton police investigate pedestrian crash involving a train

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened sometime before 5 a.m. north of town.

All crossings are blocked, with the exception of the intersection at South Front Street and Highway 135, while an investigation continues.

Public Sercice ANNOUNCMENT! The OPD, with the assistance of The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department are currently working... Posted by The Overton Police Department on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

We are working to learn the condition of the person involved in the wreck.

This is a developing story.

