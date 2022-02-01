Natchitoches mayor to hold annual State of the City address Tuesday night

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Happening Tuesday night (Feb. 1), the mayor of Natchitoches will address his constituents for the city’s annual State of the City speech.

That speech begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. The mayor plans to focus his address on the local economy. Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. has held the top seat in Natchitoches for a little less than two years now.

A lifelong Natchitoches resident, Mayor Williams is the first African American mayor in Natchitoches, the oldest city in Louisiana. During his speech in 2021, Williams highlighted curbing crime and fostering unity within the city.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.