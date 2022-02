NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - After a month of wearing masks on campus, the Natchitoches Parish School Board has lifted its mask mandate.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, staff members, parents, and students will get to choose whether or not to wear a mask on campus.

The district says even though it won’t be mandatory, masking is still strongly encouraged.

