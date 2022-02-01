Man reported missing in Marion County

JEFFERSON, Texas (KSLA) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Charles Andrew Taylor, Jr., 34, has not been seen since Monday, Jan. 24 at around 3 p.m. He was last seen near Nash Farms Road, near Texas SH155 and FM 729.

Taylor is around 6′02′” in height and weighs about 140 pounds. He is described as having a thin build, black hair, black eyes and is normally seen wearing thick glasses.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Chuck Rogers at (903) 665-3961 or (903) 665-3962.

