Lawmakers call for transparency around Gov. Edwards and Ronald Greene

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards’s office issued its first response on Monday, Jan. 31, on an article by The Associated Press on Friday, Jan. 28, in which a text message was sent to the governor just hours after Ronald Greene died in police custody in 2019.

The governor’s office is playing defense, saying Edwards did not learn of the serious allegations in the case until more than a year after the fact.

Read the full statement below:

The Governor first learned of the serious allegations against Louisiana State Police surrounding the arrest and death of Mr. Ronald Greene in September 2020. He had previously been notified of the arrest and death of an unnamed individual in May of 2019 by then LSP Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves. That text message was provided to the Associated Press by the Governor’s office and is attached to this email. It is standard practice for the head of LSP to notify the Governor of incidents where a person dies in custody. He did not see, nor was he aware of, the videos of the arrest until much later in October of 2020. From the moment the Governor learned of the allegations and saw the videos, he has consistently said that the actions of the officers in the videos were disturbing and unacceptable and that the matter should be fully investigated by federal and state authorities. Neither the Governor nor anyone on the Governor’s staff has ever intervened or interfered in any criminal investigation, including the investigation into Mr. Greene’s death. The Legislative Black Caucus has requested to meet with the Governor about the serious allegations in the Associated Press article and that meeting will take place tomorrow afternoon. He will speak to and take questions from the media after that meeting.

RELATED STORIES:

As for the text message he got from Louisiana State Police hours after Greene’s death, the governor’s office characterized it as “standard practice” when someone dies in state police custody. However, members of the governor’s own party are demanding more answers. But, without a doubt, Republicans are sounding the loudest alarms.

A spokeswoman for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor was notified of the arrest and death of an unnamed individual in May of 2019 by then LSP Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves. (Provided Photo)

Investigators told the Greene family their son was killed in a crash during a car chase but leaked video from body cameras shows Louisiana state troopers hitting and tazing Greene while he was handcuffed and in custody. Recently released text messages between LSP and Gov. Edwards suggest the governor knew a man died in custody hours after it happened.

“This is so disrespectful to the family, and I’m just saddened that almost three years later the Greene family is still waiting for justice,” said Eugene Collins, president of the Baton Rouge NAACP chapter.

He and other Democratic leaders are calling on the governor to explain.

“It was my expectation that the governor would at least be totally transparent with the family,” continued Collins.

The state’s GOP is now calling for a full investigation.

“What did the governor know and when did he know it as the leader of the executive branch of government?” questioned state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell. “I think those are fair questions that we need to get answers to.”

House Pro-Tem Speaker Tanner Magee, R-Houma, agrees.

“I think there was a lot of surprise from my colleagues that there seems to be a lot more to the story than what we were initially told,” said Rep. Magee.

According to Magee, some Republicans are already calling for articles of impeachment.

“Some people want to start the impeachment proceedings tomorrow; some people are more cautious. I think there’s general agreement though that the governor needs to provide more answers to the public than what he has,” explained Magee.

Political analyst Jim Engster said this news could have a negative effect on the governor’s legacy, just as he’s approaching the end of his term.

“I think the first thing that comes to mind when people discuss John Bel Edwards is his credibility, his integrity,” said Engster. “And to this point, that has been intact and now it’s being questioned.”

But like the others, Engster thinks it’s within the governor’s best interest to answer the many questions people are asking.

“The truth is everything is overshadowed by these state police revelations now. And the governor, in his best interest, probably needs to come forward and say what he knew and when he knew it,” added Engster.

The governor will meet with the Legislative Black Caucus on Tuesday, Feb. 1, about all of this. His office also announced that Gov. Edwards will hold a news conference Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the investigation into Greene’s death.

The Legislative Black Caucus released the following statement on Monday, Jan. 31, about the Greene case:

Since the beginning, the members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus have called for transparency and accountability within this case, and we are still committed to finding out the truth. Fighting systematic issues within our criminal justice system has long been a goal for our members, and we’ll continue serving as a voice for those who face injustices within our communities. We have called a meeting with Governor Edwards to discuss any possible new findings in the case and to form a consensus on how to move forward in our mission of obtaining justice for the family of Mr. Greene.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana also issued a statement:

The Department of Justice has an open and ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in the death of Ronald Greene. The investigation is being handled by Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), along with career prosecutors in the United States Attorney’s Office and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. The investigation has been comprehensive and those conducting the investigation have followed all credible leads. If the investigation reveals prosecutable violations of any federal criminal statutes, the Department will take appropriate action. While the investigation continues, recent reporting citing sources suggesting that the FBI has questioned people about the awareness of certain facts by Governor John Bel Edwards is inaccurate.

REPORT: Governor kept mum amid conflicting accounts of deadly arrest. Now, Sen. Cleo Fields says he is monitoring "what else comes out" of Ronald Green case.

More details to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.