The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Starting 1/26/2022, LDH is including reinfections in parish and regional case counts.
Check back every weekday after 12:30 p.m. for updates on the latest confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID. Vaccine information for the state/parish will be updated Mondays and Thursdays.
LDH is reporting 856,846 (+2,741) confirmed cases and 13,595 (+51) confirmed deaths for the state. Currently, there are 1,952 (+10) patients in hospitals with COVID-19 and 171 (+6) of those patients are on ventilators.
In Central Louisiana, as of February 1:
|Cases and Deaths Per Parish *CONFIRMED ONLY, NOT PRESUMED CASES/DEATHS
|Allen: 5,398 cases (+38) / 110 deaths (+2)
|Avoyelles: 7,045 cases (+46) / 167 deaths (+1)
|Beauregard: 5,080 cases (+17) / 115 deaths (same)
|Catahoula: 1,519 cases (+2) / 40 deaths (+1)
|Concordia: 3,477 cases (+6) / 68 deaths (same)
|Evangeline: 5,736 cases (+12) / 111 deaths (same)
|Grant: 2,607 cases (+5) / 69 deaths (same)
|La Salle: 1,668 cases (+6) / 28 deaths (same)
|Natchitoches: 5,008 cases (+13) / 117 deaths (+1)
|Rapides: 17,821 cases (+74) / 446 deaths (+1)
|Sabine: 3,920 cases (+10) / 77 deaths (same)
|St. Landry: 15,628 cases (+41) / 313 deaths (+2)
|Vernon: 4,201 cases (+9) / 127 deaths (same)
|Winn: 1,682 cases (+1) / 39 deaths (same)
(NOTE: Information on the COVID19 dashboard will be updated at noon daily except weekends.)
Louisiana Vaccine Information:
Vaccine information is updated by LDH on Mondays and Thursdays at noon.
- Initiated vaccine series: 2,707,090
- Completed vaccine series: 2,389,317
- Total doses administered as of most recent update: 4,918,397
- Vaccine doses administered since the previous update: 11,518
- Extra doses: 905,951
- Current phase of distribution: Everyone 5+
PERCENTAGE BY REGION:
- REGION 1: 63.78%
- REGION 2: 54.38%
- REGION 3: 47.93%
- REGION 4: 46.35%
- REGION 5: 38.64%
- REGION 6: 42.94%
- REGION 7: 43.29%
- REGION 8: 42.35%
- REGION 9: 48.84%
PARISH BY PARISH VACCINE INFORMATION:
- Allen: 29.54%
- Avoyelles: 45.99%
- Beauregard: 32.84%
- Catahoula: 36.37%
- Concordia: 42.04%
- Evangeline: 45.53%
- Grant: 32.5%
- La Salle: 42.61%
- Natchitoches: 42.84%
- Rapides: 47.91%
- Sabine: 36.96%
- St. Landry: 48.94%
- Winn: 44.43%
NOTE: Vernon Parish vaccine information will now be provided by the CDC due to Fort Polk: 54.1% of the population of Vernon Parish has been vaccinated.
