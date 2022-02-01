The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Starting 1/26/2022, LDH is including reinfections in parish and regional case counts.

Vaccine information for the state/parish will be updated Mondays and Thursdays.

LDH is reporting 856,846 (+2,741) confirmed cases and 13,595 (+51) confirmed deaths for the state. Currently, there are 1,952 (+10) patients in hospitals with COVID-19 and 171 (+6) of those patients are on ventilators.

In Central Louisiana, as of February 1:

Cases and Deaths Per Parish *CONFIRMED ONLY, NOT PRESUMED CASES/DEATHS Allen: 5,398 cases (+38) / 110 deaths (+2) Avoyelles: 7,045 cases (+46) / 167 deaths (+1) Beauregard: 5,080 cases (+17) / 115 deaths (same) Catahoula: 1,519 cases (+2) / 40 deaths (+1) Concordia: 3,477 cases (+6) / 68 deaths (same) Evangeline: 5,736 cases (+12) / 111 deaths (same) Grant: 2,607 cases (+5) / 69 deaths (same) La Salle: 1,668 cases (+6) / 28 deaths (same) Natchitoches: 5,008 cases (+13) / 117 deaths (+1) Rapides: 17,821 cases (+74) / 446 deaths (+1) Sabine: 3,920 cases (+10) / 77 deaths (same) St. Landry: 15,628 cases (+41) / 313 deaths (+2) Vernon: 4,201 cases (+9) / 127 deaths (same) Winn: 1,682 cases (+1) / 39 deaths (same)

(NOTE: Information on the COVID19 dashboard will be updated at noon daily except weekends. )

Louisiana Vaccine Information:

Vaccine information is updated by LDH on Mondays and Thursdays at noon.

Initiated vaccine series: 2,707,090

Completed vaccine series: 2,389,317

Total doses administered as of most recent update: 4,918,397

Vaccine doses administered since the previous update: 11,518

Extra doses: 905,951

Current phase of distribution: Everyone 5+

PERCENTAGE BY REGION:

REGION 1: 63.78%

REGION 2 : 54.38%

REGION 3: 47.93%

REGION 4: 46.35%

REGION 5: 38.64%

REGION 6: 42.94%

REGION 7: 43.29%

REGION 8: 42.35%

REGION 9: 48.84%

PARISH BY PARISH VACCINE INFORMATION:

Allen: 29.54%

Avoyelles: 45.99%

Beauregard: 32.84%

Catahoula: 36.37%

Concordia: 42.04%

Evangeline: 45.53%

Grant: 32.5%

La Salle: 42.61%

Natchitoches: 42.84%

Rapides: 47.91%

Sabine: 36.96%

St. Landry: 48.94%

Winn: 44.43%

NOTE: Vernon Parish vaccine information will now be provided by the CDC due to Fort Polk: 54.1% of the population of Vernon Parish has been vaccinated.

