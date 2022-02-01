Four States Fair & Rodeo set to kickoff this spring

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Although at a different time of the year, a Texarkana tradition will continue despite COVID-19 and under the direction of new leadership.

“I feel really good. I’ve been with the fair grounds for over 20 years. We are working to continue to bring more family events into the area,” said Executive Director Lisa Garner.

Garner and her staff are planning another Four States Fair and Rodeo. The 10-day event is set to kickoff April 1. However, now is the time for those wanting to participate to sign up.

“We are very excited. Wagner is coming back with it’s unbelievable rides,” said Dawn Parker, event coordinator.

Parker said this will be the 77th year for the annual event. Traditionally, the event is held in Sept., but with concerns over COVID-19, the fair was temporarily moved to spring. Parker said the experiment was a success.

“It offers everybody a little bit of chance to get out and do something in spring time versus having to wait for all of the carnivals in the fall,” she said.

The Four States Fair and Rodeo is the largest single event in Texarkana, with around 100,00 visitors each year.

