Downtown Shreveport gets two new eateries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are new developments in downtown Shreveport!

Pop N’ Pizza is not new to Shreveport, but they are new to downtown. They moved from their Kings Highway location to the corner of Texas Street.

“When we first bought Pop N’ Pizza, I always wanted to be downtown and it just got to the point where we were busting out the seams at our old building and needed a bigger place. This just so happened to be the spot that was open,” said Brittani Shabazz, co-owner of Pop N’ Pizza.

Cookie B’s Smoothies and More sits across the street from the pizza shop and is set to open their doors on Monday, Feb. 7.

“Starting out we’re going to have smoothies, frappes and refreshers. We’re going to gravitate into the loaded teas and eventually ‘and More,’ we’re probably start selling all natural soaps, and lotion, and hair care products,” said Sierra Baker, co-owner of Cookie B’s Smoothies and More.

Both businesses are both Black owned and women owned.

“It’s very exciting, we’ve got two brand new Black owned, female owned businesses in downtown Shreveport on the historic Texas Street. Downtown is nothing if not diverse. We have men, women, all colors, all ages. We try to be welcoming to all because in order for us to be successful and vibrant and exciting, we’ve got to be the place where everybody wants to come to do everything; to live, to play, to eat,” said Executive Director of Shreveport Downtown Development Liz Swaine.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.