Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Downtown Shreveport gets two new eateries

Downtown Shreveport gets two new restaurants.
Downtown Shreveport gets two new restaurants.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are new developments in downtown Shreveport!

Pop N’ Pizza is not new to Shreveport, but they are new to downtown. They moved from their Kings Highway location to the corner of Texas Street.

“When we first bought Pop N’ Pizza, I always wanted to be downtown and it just got to the point where we were busting out the seams at our old building and needed a bigger place. This just so happened to be the spot that was open,” said Brittani Shabazz, co-owner of Pop N’ Pizza.

Cookie B’s Smoothies and More sits across the street from the pizza shop and is set to open their doors on Monday, Feb. 7.

“Starting out we’re going to have smoothies, frappes and refreshers. We’re going to gravitate into the loaded teas and eventually ‘and More,’ we’re probably start selling all natural soaps, and lotion, and hair care products,” said Sierra Baker, co-owner of Cookie B’s Smoothies and More.

Both businesses are both Black owned and women owned.

“It’s very exciting, we’ve got two brand new Black owned, female owned businesses in downtown Shreveport on the historic Texas Street. Downtown is nothing if not diverse. We have men, women, all colors, all ages. We try to be welcoming to all because in order for us to be successful and vibrant and exciting, we’ve got to be the place where everybody wants to come to do everything; to live, to play, to eat,” said Executive Director of Shreveport Downtown Development Liz Swaine.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
3 juveniles arrested in shooting death of teen on Harvard Avenue
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Matthew Edgar walks out of court Jan. 26, which was Day 2 of his murder trial. The next day, he...
East Texas killer still on the run; here’s why Matthew Edgar was out on bond
Natchitoches man found shot dead in vehicle in parking lot on Highland Park Drive
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says

Latest News

Sisters from Shreveport started a clothing brand, Jolie Noire, that's now being featured at...
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Sisters from Shreveport land fashion line at Target
City and community leaders gathered Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 to dedication Madison Avenue in...
City leaders dedicate Shreveport street to legendary radio host
Community leaders hold street dedication for legendary KOKA radio host
Community leaders hold street dedication for legendary KOKA radio host
Winter-Noelle Grant, a former highstepper at CE Byrd High and Shreveport native, is headed to...
Former C.E. Byrd High highstepper headed to Super Bowl to cheer for Bengals