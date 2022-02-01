City leaders dedicate Shreveport street to legendary radio host

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It was an historical moment for one of Shreveport’s legendary voices in radio...

City and community leaders dedicated Madison Avenue to Sonrose Rutledge Monday, Jan. 31. He was a radio announcer at KOKA. Rutledge is also known as the “godfather of Louisiana.” He’s credited with bringing big name entertainers to the city, including James Brown and Aretha Franklin.

City and community leaders gathered Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 to dedication Madison Avenue in Shreveport to a legendary radio host, Sonrose Rutledge. (KSLA)

City and community leaders gathered Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 to dedication Madison Avenue in Shreveport to a legendary radio host, Sonrose Rutledge. (KSLA)

”I could never imagine that things would be this way and so many people turning out. It just touches my heart and it was a great thing and it was a great honor has been done here today. I pray that I can live up the expectations of the people put so much faith and trust in me,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge is known for changing KOKA’s format from R&B to gospel. The station is still one of the most recognized gospel stations in the country.

City and community leaders gathered Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 to dedication Madison Avenue in Shreveport to a legendary radio host, Sonrose Rutledge. (KSLA)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.