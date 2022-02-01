Bossier OMV temporarily closes due to COVID

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) in Bossier City is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

OMV officials made the announcement the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 31. They say the office is scheduled to reopen Monday, Feb. 7. In the meantime, people who have appointments should reschedule online at expresslane.org.

Click here for a full list of what services are available online, and alternative OMV locations.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.