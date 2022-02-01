Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bossier man arrested for allegedly possessing, distributing child sexual abuse videos

Joshua Acosta, 24
Joshua Acosta, 24(Bossier Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images.

Joshua Acosta, 24, was arrested on Jan. 31, after detectives issued a search warrant and an arrest warrant at his home. The warrants were obtained from a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children team.,

Detectives seized two electronic devices while executing the search warrant. Acosta was taken to the detective’s office after his arrest and cooperated with the investigation.

He confessed to downloading and sharing multiple videos and images containing child sexual abuse. Acosta was arrested and charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked in Bossier Max with a bond of $150,000.

This matter is still under investigation. Detectives say Acosta could face more charges after they conduct a thorough forensic investigation into his electronic devices.

Anyone with information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact BSO at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
3 juveniles arrested in shooting death of teen on Harvard Avenue
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Matthew Edgar walks out of court Jan. 26, which was Day 2 of his murder trial. The next day, he...
East Texas killer still on the run; here’s why Matthew Edgar was out on bond
Natchitoches man found shot dead in vehicle in parking lot on Highland Park Drive
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says

Latest News

Downtown Shreveport gets two new restaurants.
Downtown Shreveport gets two new eateries
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to the media, July 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La....
Gov. Edwards speaks after pressure mounts in Ronald Greene investigation
Michael James Nichols, 35
Haughton man arrested for alleged possession of child porn; charges increased to 409 counts