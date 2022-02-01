Bossier man arrested for allegedly possessing, distributing child sexual abuse videos

BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images.

Joshua Acosta, 24, was arrested on Jan. 31, after detectives issued a search warrant and an arrest warrant at his home. The warrants were obtained from a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children team.,

Detectives seized two electronic devices while executing the search warrant. Acosta was taken to the detective’s office after his arrest and cooperated with the investigation.

He confessed to downloading and sharing multiple videos and images containing child sexual abuse. Acosta was arrested and charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked in Bossier Max with a bond of $150,000.

This matter is still under investigation. Detectives say Acosta could face more charges after they conduct a thorough forensic investigation into his electronic devices.

Anyone with information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact BSO at (318) 965-2203.

