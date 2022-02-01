Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bomb threat at Xavier University shifts morning classes to remote learning

A bomb threat at Xavier University has shifted morning classes to remote learning through noon...
A bomb threat at Xavier University has shifted morning classes to remote learning through noon Tuesday (Feb. 1).(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Xavier University announced morning classes will shift to remote learning and urged residential students to remain in their rooms Tuesday (Feb. 1), after it became the latest historically Black college to receive a bomb threat.

The threat was announced in a tweet from the university and messages sent to students, staff and faculty at 5:32 a.m.

At least six historically Black colleges and universities across the country were targeted in a series of similar threats Monday, including the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge.

Officials reported threats Monday at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University.

No explosive devices were found and the FBI and ATF were investigating the threats.

In addition to Xavier in New Orleans, Morgan State University in Baltimore and Jackson State University in Mississippi also reported bomb threats early Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
3 juveniles arrested in shooting death of teen on Harvard Avenue
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Natchitoches man found shot dead in vehicle in parking lot on Highland Park Drive
Matthew Edgar walks out of court Jan. 26, which was Day 2 of his murder trial. The next day, he...
East Texas killer still on the run; here’s why Matthew Edgar was out on bond
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says

Latest News

An arctic front will bring major changes to the ArkLaTex Thursday.
Wet and wintry weather likely Thursday
Did You Know? – Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana redistricting session begins Feb. 1
Natchitoches mayor previews topics for Tuesday night's State of the City address
Natchitoches mayor previews topics for Tuesday night's State of the City address
City and community leaders gathered Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 to dedication Madison Avenue in...
City leaders dedicate Shreveport street to legendary radio host