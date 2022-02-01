Getting Answers
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Sisters from Shreveport land fashion line at Target

Jolie Noire is a statement that Black is beautiful
Sisters from Shreveport started a clothing brand, Jolie Noire, that's now being featured at Target stores across the country.
Sisters from Shreveport started a clothing brand, Jolie Noire, that's now being featured at Target stores across the country.(Kim and Keyondra Lockett)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kim and Keyondra Lockett were in shock when they received a message from Target about their clothing brand. They thought it was spam or a hack, but it was actually the national retailer reaching out to the sisters to see if they would showcase their brand in Targets nationwide.

It’s part of a Black history campaign by Target called Black Beyond Measure. The national retailer sought out Black brands to showcase in their stores, then picked five collections from designers whose clothing lines represents Black culture.

Sisters from Shreveport started a clothing brand, Jolie Noire, that's now being featured at Target stores across the country.
Sisters from Shreveport started a clothing brand, Jolie Noire, that's now being featured at Target stores across the country.(Kim and Keyondra Lockett)
Sisters from Shreveport started a clothing brand, Jolie Noire, that's now being featured at...
Sisters from Shreveport started a clothing brand, Jolie Noire, that's now being featured at Target stores across the country.(Kim and Keyondra Lockett)

According to their website, “The idea behind the brand/statement Jolie Noire, is that black is beautiful. Jolie Noire stands for Pretty Black in French. We are primed to think dark colors (specifically black) are negative and light colors are positive. In an effort to level the playing field, we’re working to shape the minds of onlookers and change the meaning, emotions, and values associated with black. Color is something that doesn’t come pre labeled, we label it.”

During the month of February, you can buy the Jolie Noire brand in Target stores nationwide.

The sisters, now living in Atlanta, are continuing to push their brand and fulfill their dreams.

“Kim’s work has been seen on various national platforms and television networks such as BET, BMI Trailblazers Honors show, HypeHair.com, Essence Fest, and more. Her personal style has been featured and recognized in major online publications and blogs such as Essence.com, 50 Fab Fashion Instagrammers (2012), and a Fashionbombdaily.com, Fashion Bombshell of the Day (2015).”

Sisters from Shreveport started a clothing brand, Jolie Noire, that's now being featured at...
Sisters from Shreveport started a clothing brand, Jolie Noire, that's now being featured at Target stores across the country.(Kim and Keyondra Lockett)
Sisters from Shreveport started a clothing brand, Jolie Noire, that's now being featured at...
Sisters from Shreveport started a clothing brand, Jolie Noire, that's now being featured at Target stores across the country.(Kim and Keyondra Lockett)

Keyondra is an award winning recording artist too. She’s a former member of the two time Stellar Award nominated trio, Zie’l. According to her website, she has shared the stage with artists such as Yolanda Adams, Karen Clark-Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, and many more.

You can shop the brand on the Jolie Noire website or at Target.

