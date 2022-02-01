Getting Answers
8th-grader accused of threatening to ‘shoot up the bus’ on the ride home from school

The youth has been charged with one count of terrorizing
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier Parish eighth-grader was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly threatening to “shoot up the bus” on the ride home from school.

The youth has been charged with one count of terrorizing and will be taken to Ware Youth Detention Center in Coushatta, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Several students overheard the conversation on the school bus, and one went home and told their mother about the conversation, the Sheriff’s Office says in a news release. That parent then contacted the school and alerted officials about what was said on the bus. School officials, in turn, contacted the Sheriff’s Office about the threat.

“Every threat is worth investigating, and we do this to make sure everyone is safe in our schools,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

Parents were alerted to the situation via a message that started: “We want to make you aware of an incident that was averted late this afternoon during the bus ride home from school.”

The message then detailed what happened and said the student who was arrested will not be returning to campus.

“Let me stress your child’s safety is always our number one priority and we commend the student who reported what was heard. This is also an opportunity for parents to talk with their child tonight about the importance of saying something if they see or hear something that raises a red flag.”

The message concludes: “It takes us all working together to keep our kids safe.”

