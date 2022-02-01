1 wounded in drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood
A dozen or so evidence markers can be seen there in the street and on the common ground
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Seneca Trail in which one person was wounded.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
That’s when Shreveport Fire Department dispatched units to a medical emergency on Seneca between Mohawk Trail and North Thomas Drive.
Up to nine police units responded to a call at 3:19 p.m. about gunfire at the same location.
A dozen or so evidence markers can be seen there in the street and on the common ground.
First responders found a male with what appears to be a gunshot wound. He has since been taken to a hospital. His condition is not immediately known.
No information about the shooter has been released.
This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.