Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

1 wounded in drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood

A dozen or so evidence markers can be seen there in the street and on the common ground
About a dozen evidence markers could be seen at the scene of a drive-by shooting Feb. 1 on...
About a dozen evidence markers could be seen at the scene of a drive-by shooting Feb. 1 on Seneca Trail in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood that sent one person to the hospital.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Seneca Trail in which one person was wounded.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

That’s when Shreveport Fire Department dispatched units to a medical emergency on Seneca between Mohawk Trail and North Thomas Drive.

Up to nine police units responded to a call at 3:19 p.m. about gunfire at the same location.

A dozen or so evidence markers can be seen there in the street and on the common ground.

First responders found a male with what appears to be a gunshot wound. He has since been taken to a hospital. His condition is not immediately known.

No information about the shooter has been released.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
3 juveniles arrested in shooting death of teen on Harvard Avenue
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Matthew Edgar walks out of court Jan. 26, which was Day 2 of his murder trial. The next day, he...
East Texas killer still on the run; here’s why Matthew Edgar was out on bond
Natchitoches man found shot dead in vehicle in parking lot on Highland Park Drive
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says

Latest News

MISSING: Charles Andrew Taylor, Jr., 34
Man reported missing in Marion County
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to the media, July 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La....
LIVE: Gov. Edwards discusses Ronald Greene case amid growing pressure
Project ACT At-Home tests program
VIDEO REPLAY: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on death of Ronald Greene