1 person killed, another hurt when ambulance slams into Jeep from behind on I-20 in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — One person was killed and another was hurt when an ambulance ran into the rear of a Jeep, causing at least one of the vehicles to catch fire.

Ruston police say the wreck occurred about 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31 near Exit 83 (Tarbutton Road) on westbound Interstate 20.

Killed was the Jeep’s driver. He’s been identified as 29-year-old James Hvamstad, of Honey Island, Texas.

His passenger, whose identity has not been released, was flown to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

And the patient who was in the ambulance was a non-life-threatening transport and is expected to be OK, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.