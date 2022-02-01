Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

1 person killed, another hurt when ambulance slams into Jeep from behind on I-20 in Ruston

(Gray TV file photo illustration)
(Gray TV file photo illustration)(WCAX)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — One person was killed and another was hurt when an ambulance ran into the rear of a Jeep, causing at least one of the vehicles to catch fire.

Ruston police say the wreck occurred about 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31 near Exit 83 (Tarbutton Road) on westbound Interstate 20.

Killed was the Jeep’s driver. He’s been identified as 29-year-old James Hvamstad, of Honey Island, Texas.

His passenger, whose identity has not been released, was flown to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

And the patient who was in the ambulance was a non-life-threatening transport and is expected to be OK, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
3 juveniles arrested in shooting death of teen on Harvard Avenue
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Matthew Edgar walks out of court Jan. 26, which was Day 2 of his murder trial. The next day, he...
East Texas killer still on the run; here’s why Matthew Edgar was out on bond
Natchitoches man found shot dead in vehicle in parking lot on Highland Park Drive
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Feb. 1, 2022, addressed a news article published on Jan. 28 by the...
Gov. Edwards discusses Ronald Greene case amid growing pressure
MISSING: Charles Andrew Taylor, Jr., 34
Man reported missing in Marion County
Project ACT At-Home tests program
VIDEO REPLAY: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on death of Ronald Greene