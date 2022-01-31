With Bengals Super Bowl bound, Johnny Manziel trolls Browns, Cleveland on Twitter

Getting Answers
Johnny Manziel trolls Cleveland, Browns fans on Twitter
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel voiced his disdain for his time with the team and the city on Twitter, following the Cincinnati Bengals winning the AFC Championship Sunday.

The Texas native, who played two turbulent seasons with the Browns before being released in 2016

The more Browns fans and Cleveland natives pushed back on Manziel, the more he seemed to double down on how little he regards the city and the only NFL franchise he played for.

After being released by the Browns, Manziel had unsuccessful stints in the Canadian Football League and with the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

He also has had a history of issues off the field, including allegations of both drug abuse and domestic violence.

Even six years later, Manziel’s grudge against Cleveland still hasn’t appeared to have diminished.

