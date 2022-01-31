Getting Answers
Suspect took off with infant son after killing man considered 'armed and dangerous', LSP says

One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for a shooting suspect who took off with an infant after allegedly killing a man.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was found shot to death in the 7700 block of Henley Street around 3:25 p.m.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says the shooting was domestic in nature.

The suspect, 21-year-old Edmond Ramee Sr., is accused of taking off with his 1-year-old child, Edmond Ramee Jr.

Police describe the abducted child as a one-year-old with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2′6″ tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey “onesie” with white fur. He was wearing lime green socks with grey trim.

LSP says that Edmond Ramee, Sr. is wanted for questioning for the fatal shooting, which occurred at the same time as the abduction.

Ramee, Sr. is approximately 6′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans, and orange and white tennis shoes. Detectives say he has a tattoo that reads “HEAVEN” on his right arm and another that reads “REST POP” on his left arm. He also has the Scorpio tattoo on his neck.

Ramee, Sr. is believed to be driving a small vehicle, possibly a silver Honda Civic Hatchback, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The suspect, 21-year-old Edmond Ramee Sr., is accused of taking off with his 1-year-old child,...
The suspect, 21-year-old Edmond Ramee Sr., is accused of taking off with his 1-year-old child, Edmond Ramee Jr.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Edmond Ramee, Jr. should immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5267 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

Presently, this case is classified as a Level II Endangered Missing Child Alert. If additional information becomes available, the alert could be elevated to an Amber Alert. Please contact investigators with any available information.

