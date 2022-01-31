SUSLA on high alert after threats at multiple HBCUs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) is on high alert Monday, Jan. 31 after a handful of bomb threats at HBCUs across the country, and in Louisiana.

Monday morning, SUSLA officials say they were notified about a threat at Southern’s Baton Rouge campus. They say while SUSLA is not affected by the threat, the leadership team placed campus police on high alert nonetheless.

MORE>>> Bomb threats reported at historically Black universities

“We increased surveillance and monitoring at all three SUSLA sites (MLK, Metro site, and the Airport site). Additionally, we have increased foot patrols, notified the campus community, and have also increased vehicle monitoring. We are also in contact with the City of Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office,” said Lt. Jeff Ivey with SUSLA Campus Police.

“We want to do everything possible to keep our students and personnel safe here in Shreveport,” said Interim HR Director Quiana Skidmore.

“This heightened security protocol will remain in effect until further notice,” added Dr. Vladimir Alex Appeaning, interim chancellor of SUSLA.

SUSLA officials say they will continue to monitor the situation in Shreveport and at Southern campuses across the state.

Officials with Grambling State University say they have not received any threats, but that they’ve monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.