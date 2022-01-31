Rain, storms, and potentially ice on the way this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend taking in some of the wonderful weather we had across the ArkLaTex, especially on Sunday. As we kick off a new week we are tracking weather that will go progressively downhill as we go through the week culminating in the potential for rain, storms, and ice on Thursday as a powerful cold front moves through the ArkLaTex. There are still a lot of uncertainties when it comes to winter weather, but know that the I-30 corridor currently is the most likely spot to for there to be some sleet and freezing rain Thursday. In addition to the wet and wintry weather, we are expecting temperatures to take a dramatic hair cut later this week going from the 60s late Wednesday to struggling to make it out of the mid-40s Thursday afternoon. Expect a chilly start to the weekend as well before we start to see our temperatures moderate once we get to Sunday.

We are tracking a strong cold front on the way later this week with a wintry mix possible for the northern tier of the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning we do have some chilly temperatures, but nothing that requires an insane number of layers as we kick off the week. Temperatures are down in the 40s this morning, and will be moving up into the upper 60s this afternoon with some scaring the 70 degree mark. So while our temperatures will be similar from Sunday we are expecting a whole lot more cloud cover along with the potential of some showers this afternoon across the southern ArkLaTex as weak disturbance moves in to our south.

The forecast for the region the rest of the week will be dominated by the impending cold front on the way for the region. Temperatures out ahead of the front Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be on the mild side with highs that will be in the mid-60s across the region even with ample cloud cover and the potential for showers both Tuesday and Wednesday. The big show for the ArkLaTex will come overnight Wednesday into Thursday as the cold front sweeps through the ArkLaTex bringing heavy rain, rapidly falling temperatures, and the potential for wintry weather across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex. The wintry weather potential remains the big unknown at this time as how quickly low level cold air will be able to penetrate into the region will be key for any changeover for the northern ArkLaTex. If you live along and north of I-30 you need to prepare for the potential of ice Thursday. Even if you don’t see wintry weather, temperatures will be turning much colder later in the week with highs only in the 40s Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, while we are expecting some cold mornings for the region, we should start to see our temperatures rebound as we head into the afternoon hours as the cold air begins to retreat. Expect high temperatures to be around 50 Saturday and back up into the mid-50s on Sunday.

So enjoy the warmer temperatures while we have them as BIG changes are on the way later this week! Have a great Monday!

