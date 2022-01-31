Natchitoches man found shot dead in vehicle in parking lot on Highland Park Drive

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches police are investigating the death of a Natchitoches man who was shot multiple times.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Renrick Duke.

Duke was found about 8:33 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31 in a vehicle in the parking lot of a park on Highland Park Drive.

Investigators say the homicide occurred late Sunday night.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Duke’s death to call Natchitoches police at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914.

Tips also can be reported anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

