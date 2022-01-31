Getting Answers
Natchitoches man found shot dead in vehicle in parking lot on Highland Park Drive

Authorities say he was shot multiple times sometime late Sunday night
(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches police are investigating the death of a Natchitoches man who was shot multiple times.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Renrick Duke.

Duke was found about 8:33 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31 in a vehicle in the parking lot of a park on Highland Park Drive.

Investigators say the homicide occurred late Sunday night.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Duke’s death to call Natchitoches police at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914.

Tips also can be reported anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

