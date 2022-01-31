Man wanted after shooting in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is currently searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on Old Robeline Road.

Police say it happened on Sunday, Jan. 30 around 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Old Robeline Road. While on scene, officers were told by medical personnel that someone showed up at the hospital with a single gunshot wound to the leg. Officers were able to find out the victim was shot on Old Robeline Road and brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The victim was later airlifted to a hospital in Rapides Parish for more treatment.

Police have identified Alex Willis, 35, of Natchitoches, as the suspect. He’s wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Alex Willis, 35 (Natchitoches Police Department)

Anyone who sees Willis should call the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101 or call Detective William Connell at 318-238-3911. Those with info can also call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-238-2388.

