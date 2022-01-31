Limited rain for now as heavy downpours return this week

(KSLA) - Showers will be quite limited for now. A couple small and light showers are possible through Wednesday afternoon, but it’s really starting Wednesday night some heavy rain returns with our next cold front.

This evening will be mostly cloudy. The clouds will continue to build up slowly but surely. There will not be much rain from these clouds though. So, you should not need your umbrella if you are planning on spending time outside. Temperatures will be a little cool but not bad. It should be in the upper 50s after sunset.

Overnight, there will be more clouds. It will likely be overcast that you will wake up to Tuesday morning. I still think it will stay dry though. Temperatures will be a little mild. it will only cool to the upper 40s to the lower to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be a gloomy looking day. There may also be a couple hit or miss showers that pass by. Overall, I have a 30% chance for the day. It will not rain everywhere, and if you do see rain, it will be very light. You could possibly go without an umbrella if you feel mischievous! Temperatures will not warm up quite as much with the lack of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s, so still considered warm.

Wednesday will be mostly dry for the morning and afternoon. However, closer to the evening and overnight is when things change. A cold front will be moving in and should officially arrive by Thursday morning. The rain that is out ahead of this cold front will be heavy at times. There could even be a few storms too. I would say you can leave the rain gear at home Wednesday unless you know will be out late. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will get up to the lower 70s.

Wednesday night and Thursday is when I certainly expect heavy rain. The cold front responsible will be about gone, but we will start to feel the effects during the day Thursday. Aside from the rain, temperatures will be falling fast. During the day, it will only warm up to about the upper 40s. Already you will need you coats to stay warm. Plus your umbrella to stay dry.

What makes this interesting is the chance for wintry mix in parts of the ArkLaTex. Areas around I-30 have a better shot to see some sleet or freezing rain. Maybe some light snow flakes. No accumulation will take place however. If anything, some bridges or overpasses will be impacted and possibly shut down until it warms up some. It is not a guarantee to see wintry mix. It could be just cold rain. Northwest Louisiana will likely have all rain and nothing else. Any chance of some winter precipitation relies on how quickly temperatures cool down, not just at the surface, but also aloft too. Right now, I would plan on there being lots of rain, and areas along I-30 will have a mix of rain and sleet/freezing rain.

Friday is when the rain will be gone and the sunshine will try to come back. Temperatures will struggle to warm up at all though. It will be in the 30s and 40s all day. This is another day you will want to bundle up.

This weekend will have lots of sunshine and no chance of rain. The temperatures will still be chilly, but they will slowly be improving. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Even though it will be a little on the cool side, it should still be a great weekend!

Have a great rest of the week!

