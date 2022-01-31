Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Insurance commissioner reports Ida data call results

Policyholders have filed 434,633 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of December 31,...
Policyholders have filed 434,633 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of December 31, according to Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced on Monday, Jan. 31, that insurers have paid or reserved $10.5 billion on all types of Hurricane Ida-related claims in Louisiana through 2021.

“Louisiana’s resiliency has been thoroughly tested in 2020 and 2021. Paid claims for Hurricane Ida represent a way forward for those most affected by this hurricane,” said Donelon. “This $10.5 billion will help Louisiana policyholders rebuild their lives, homes and businesses.”

The commissioner added policyholders have filed 434,633 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of December 31, with 83% of claims closed. Of those claims, 259,134 (60%) were closed with payment, garnering $6.5 billion in payments for damage caused by the hurricane.

CLICK HERE to see the data.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville
Pictured is the East Texas man convicted of murder who is still missing as of Sunday.
Family of Livye Lewis mourns, pleads for justice with murderer still at large
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant

Latest News

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Buy the Book
Ja'marr Chase's dad excited for Super Bowl
Ja'marr Chase's dad excited for Super Bowl