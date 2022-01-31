Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hubble captures image of galaxies resembling ‘Star Trek’ spaceship

An image take by the Hubble Space Telescope shows two galaxies that look similar to a spaceship...
An image take by the Hubble Space Telescope shows two galaxies that look similar to a spaceship in "Star Trek."(NASA)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Captain Kirk is not the only one boldly going where no man has gone before.

NASA revealed an image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope which shows a galactic pair near a third galaxy. Any “Star Trek” fan will probably recognize the shape they make.

The two galaxies in the upper right appear to be interacting with one another. Together, they resemble the famous starship on “Star Trek,” the U.S.S. Enterprise.

An image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows an area of space where stars are formed.
An image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows an area of space where stars are formed.(NASA)

It was just one of two epic photographs taken by the Hubble. NASA also released a photo of an area where stars are formed, called “the Chameleon Cloud Complex.”

The bright blue glow is created by young stars reflecting off the surrounding nebulae.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville
Pictured is the East Texas man convicted of murder who is still missing as of Sunday.
Family of Livye Lewis mourns, pleads for justice with murderer still at large
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant

Latest News

FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, speaks to reporters Nov. 15, 2021 at a water...
EPA restores rule to limit mercury emissions from power plants
A Port Authority bus that was on the bridge when it collapsed Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, is visible...
Officials: Pittsburgh bridge not bad enough to close after inspection
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia responds to US proposal to deescalate Ukraine crisis
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery