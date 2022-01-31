Getting Answers
Gas prices continue upward trend

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are paying nearly two cents a gallon more this week to fill their rides.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose 1.7 cents in the past week to $2.98.

Prices are 8.7 cents more than last month and 81.7 cents higher than last year.

Last week, the national average price rose 2.9 cents to $3.34/gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, attributed the increase to crude oil prices, which have hit $88 per barrel.

He said the spate of recent winter weather had kept motorists off the roads and gas prices from accelerating higher.

“The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists close to home,” he said. “Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases.”

