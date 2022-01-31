Former CE Byrd highstepper headed to Super Bowl to cheer for Bengals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport native and former highstepper at CE Byrd High School is headed to the Super Bowl.

Winter-Noelle Grant (Cincinnati Bengals)

Winter-Noelle Grant, a former highstepper at CE Byrd High and Shreveport native, is headed to the Super Bowl to cheer for the Cincinnati Bengals. (CE Byrd High School)

Winter-Noelle Grant will be in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 13 cheering on her team, the Cincinnati Bengals. Former LSU star, Joe Burrow, led the Bengals to a 27-24 win against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 30 in a stunning comeback.

Grant, a teacher, who also cheers for the Bengals, went to high school at C.E. Byrd in Shreveport.

Live footage of our Super Bowl reaction. Me: “Are we really going to the Super Bowl!?” Them: YESSSSS!!!!! Me: *irrational screaming & crying* 😭😭😭😭 Posted by Winter-Noelle Grant on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Back in November of 2021, Grant was even named Cheerleader of the Week by the Bengals.

