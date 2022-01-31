Former CE Byrd highstepper headed to Super Bowl to cheer for Bengals
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport native and former highstepper at CE Byrd High School is headed to the Super Bowl.
Winter-Noelle Grant will be in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 13 cheering on her team, the Cincinnati Bengals. Former LSU star, Joe Burrow, led the Bengals to a 27-24 win against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 30 in a stunning comeback.
Grant, a teacher, who also cheers for the Bengals, went to high school at C.E. Byrd in Shreveport.
Back in November of 2021, Grant was even named Cheerleader of the Week by the Bengals.
