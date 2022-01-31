Getting Answers
Doctor worries that stealth Omicron could bring a new COVID-19 surge

Moderna, Pfizer and new manufacture Novavax have developed Omicron-targeted vaccines.(kauz)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Reports say COVID-19′s Omicom variant has peaked in Louisiana, but a doctor at Urgent EMS says it’s not time to take a deep breath in just yet.

Louisiana Department of Health maps shows we’re still in the red throughout the state. The state reports a total of 7,312 new COVID-19 cases and a little more than 2,000 patients in the hospital.

“We’re currently actually on the back side of the peak of the wave,” Dr. Tiffany Najberg said. “When it came, it went from nothing to an insane amount, by far the most of any of the waves, and I have been on the front lines for all five of them. It went from nothing to an insane amount in three or four days.”

Najberg said foot traffic at their clinic is being impacted now that they have a limited supply of monoclonal antibody treatments. “Monoclonal antibody treatments are extremely limited these days. And that was a good portion of the people we were seeing because when you’re the only person that gets something like that, you’re in demand.”

Najberg worries that talk of a new variant could bring another surge as we fight to get out of the red.

“There are the b.2 variants, you might have called it stealth Omicron. And in countries that have already had their Omicron like Denmark, Sweden, Norway and England they’re having a rise again in cases.”

Doctor: Omicron surge "went from nothing to an insane amount in 3 or 4 days, and it was insane for 3 weeks ..."
