Coach Taylor talks Super Bowl LVI preparations, years coaching for Rams

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals Coach Zac Taylor says the time to celebrate Sunday’s win is short-lived and they must now shift their focus to the Los Angeles Rams.

Taylor and the Bengals returned to Cincinnati late Sunday following the team’s come-from-behind overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Taylor said the team enjoyed the win after the game and will now begin game-planning for the Rams.

Hear from the head coach of the AFC Champions, Zac Taylor. https://t.co/VW4cfk4c0z — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 31, 2022

There is familiarity between the two head coaches who will stand on opposing sidelines at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

Taylor spent two seasons on Rams Head Coach Sean McVay’s staff.

He called those two years, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2018, some of the best in his life.

Zac Taylor on Sean McVay's impact: Two of the best years of my life working with him. Every day was fun. We want guys to work, but enjoy the process and come into the building with a smile on their face. I owe that to him. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 31, 2022

Taylor acknowledged that while he did coach under McVay a few years ago, the current Rams team is different from when he was there.

The Bengals coach said they have not decided on when the team will leave for Los Angeles.

Whether the Bengals will have tight end C.J. Uzomah for the Super Bowl is unknown.

Taylor said Monday it appears Uzomah suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s win.

Zac Taylor on C.J. Uzomah: Encouraging so far. Looks like an MCL sprain. Don't know anything more at this point, but it looks encouraging. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 31, 2022

