Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Coach Taylor talks Super Bowl LVI preparations, years coaching for Rams

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals Coach Zac Taylor says the time to celebrate Sunday’s win is short-lived and they must now shift their focus to the Los Angeles Rams.

Taylor and the Bengals returned to Cincinnati late Sunday following the team’s come-from-behind overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Taylor said the team enjoyed the win after the game and will now begin game-planning for the Rams.

There is familiarity between the two head coaches who will stand on opposing sidelines at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

Taylor spent two seasons on Rams Head Coach Sean McVay’s staff.

He called those two years, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2018, some of the best in his life.

Taylor acknowledged that while he did coach under McVay a few years ago, the current Rams team is different from when he was there.

The Bengals coach said they have not decided on when the team will leave for Los Angeles.

Whether the Bengals will have tight end C.J. Uzomah for the Super Bowl is unknown.

Taylor said Monday it appears Uzomah suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s win.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville
Pictured is the East Texas man convicted of murder who is still missing as of Sunday.
Family of Livye Lewis mourns, pleads for justice with murderer still at large
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after they beat the Kansas City...
‘He’s been doing this’: Ja’Marr Chase’s father says his son’s success is nothing new
Evan McPherson nails game winning field goal to send the Bengals to the Super Bowl
Cincinnati Public Schools cancels classes on Super Bowl Monday
Joe Burrow and Tyler Shelvin recreate a shoulder-carry photo from an LSU victory over rival...
‘Dear Cincinnati’ letter from Louisiana goes viral in support of Burrow, Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end...
Joe Burrow Hunger Relief receives more than 800 donations amid winning AFC title
Joe Burrow and Tyler Shelvin recreate a shoulder-carry photo from an LSU victory over rival...
Burrow, Shelvin re-create iconic picture after AFC Championship victory