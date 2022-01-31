Caddo Parish teams up with WNBA for National Girls & Women in Sports Day

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - This Wednesday, Feb. 2 marks the 36th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day, an opportunity to highlight the achievements and progress of women in athletics.

To celebrate the occasion, Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is encouraging some of northwest Louisiana’s youngest athletes to participate in “Her Time To Play,” a virtual event hosted by the WNBA.

“Her Time To Play” is for girls 10 to 14 and will include wellness checks, Title IX information, a panel discussion led by female athletes and trailblazers such as New York Liberty player, Betnijah Laney, “breakout” rooms to inspire girls to play basketball, and will highlight the importance of gender equity in sports.

The virtual event is happening from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Zoom.

Click here to register.

Caddo Parks and Recreation will send a Zoom link upon registration.

