Burrow fans cheer on Bengals as they head to Super Bowl

Burrow fans react to Bengals win.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Who Dat Nation may have had its season cut short, but with Louisiana legend Joe Burrow leading the Bengals into tonight’s AFC Championship game, fans here at home still have plenty to root for.

“I mean once you become a Joe Burrow fan, you can’t leave him no matter where he goes,” said one fan outside of Walk-On’s near LSU.

“We’ve been following Joe Burrow even before the national championship, so we’re just super excited to see him in the NFL doing super well,” said another.

People at the Walk-Ons near LSU had some advice for Bengals fans, as they get used to Burrow bringing in the dubs.

“Take care of our Joe, please...take care of our Joe and we’re glad to share him with you,” said one fan as she beamed with excitement.

The game was an absolute nail-biter down to the wire. And, just when things looked like they were about to go south, Joe Burrow was able to turn things around and pull through.

With mobile sports betting now legal in most parishes across Louisiana, folks were quick to cash in on tonight’s game.

