Big weekend of mobile sports betting in Louisiana

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People are hoping to earn big bucks from sports betting now. Especially after this big weekend in the world of NFL football.

Not only is former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leading his team to the Super Bowl, but this was also the first weekend of sports betting in Louisiana.

Mobile sports betting launched in Louisiana at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Caesars Sportsbook said the first bet placed on was on the Bengals.

The Bengals-Chiefs game attracted 42% more bets than any other game over the first 48 hours of mobile sports betting in the state.

We caught up with many in the Capital Region who were quick to cash in.

“If you aren’t following the Saints guess what you have LSU right there to pick us up,” said a Bengals fan in Baton Rouge.

“Sports betting just went live too so I’m just kind of watching the phone watching the game watch the reaction so real good game you know I’m glad Joe’s able to make it to his first Super Bowl,” said Isaiah Armstrong from Baton Rouge. “Yeah I made a couple dollars I won’t say too much you know I made a couple dollars though.”

The American Gaming Association said Louisiana will make around $50 million a year from sports betting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

