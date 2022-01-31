Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bengals game ball: Here’s where the team passed out footballs after AFC win

The Cincinnati Bengals returned to the Queen City late Sunday from Missouri after defeating the...
The Cincinnati Bengals returned to the Queen City late Sunday from Missouri after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game and handed out five Game Balls before the bars closed.(Maloney's Pub West Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals returned to the Queen City late Sunday from Missouri after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game and handed out five game balls before the bars closed.

The Bengals are now headed to their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years.

Three of the game balls are accounted for so far Monday:

Maloney’s Pub West Bar & Grill in Delhi Township showed in a Facebook post early Monday they received “Game Ball 2 of 5.”

#Blessed love this team!!!” They wrote with three emojis of Bengal tigers.

Hours earlier, the pub posted a video of Bengals fans inside the bar exploding in cheers and screams when the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime to take the AFC Championship.

#Blessed love this team!!! 🐅 🐅 🐅

Posted by Maloney's Pub West on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Pure joy!!! We love you!!!

Posted by Maloney's Pub West on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Zac Taylor went over to Gametime Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Mt. Healthy and gave them game ball 1 of 5, according to our news partners over at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Their opinion and engagement editor, Kevin Aldridge, posed photos and a video of it onto his Facebook page.

Celebrating with Bengals coach Zac Taylor. Who Dey!!! Super Bowl bound.

Posted by Kevin Aldridge on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Game ball 5 of 5 went to Sinners & Saints Tavern in the East End on Riverside.

The bar posted the ball alongside a bottle of bourbon to their Facebook page and thanked the team: “Look what we received tonight.”

Look what we received tonight. Thanks you. #bengals #bengalsfootball #BengalsNation #BengalsWin #bengalsnation #bengals_of_instagram

Posted by Sinners & Saints Tavern on Sunday, January 30, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville
Pictured is the East Texas man convicted of murder who is still missing as of Sunday.
Family of Livye Lewis mourns, pleads for justice with murderer still at large
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant

Latest News

Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Buy the Book
Ja'marr Chase's dad excited for Super Bowl
Ja'marr Chase's dad excited for Super Bowl
Gov. Edwards responds to update on Ronald Greene investigation
Gov. Edwards responds to update on Ronald Greene investigation
Man wanted after shooting in Natchitoches